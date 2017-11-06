Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD continued their perfect start to their Midland League Division Three campaign with a comfortable victory over Enville Athletic on Saturday.

Dave Poulson’s side made it six wins from six games as goals from Sam Davis, Tom Parnaby and Dean Poulson led them to a 3-0 success at Hall Drive.

Shipston Excelsior suffered their second successive heavy defeat following a 5-2 reverse at Bartestree.

Shipston struck through William Brocklehurst and Craig Robins, but the Hereford club cruised to victory despite playing much of the second half with ten men.

Central Ajax maintained their unbeaten league run with a 2-1 success at Continental Star. George Hunt and Talveen Nagi got the goals for the Warwick-based side.

In the Les James Challenge Cup, Alcester Town crashed out following a 3-0 defeat at Droitwich Spa.

Studley remain top of Midland League Division One despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Atherstone Town. Gareth Evans’ double was cancelled out by Atherstone strikes from Alan Miller and Alex Naughton.

Sean Kavanagh (2), Luke Cole, Alex Price and Luke Church were all on target as Racing Club Warwick thrashed Nuneaton Griff 5-0 at Townsend Meadow.

Littleton were indebted to Daniel Carter as his four goals saw them claim an impressive 4-0 win over Bolehall Swifts.

Full reports and reaction in this week’s Stratford Herald.