Adams hails Town response against Bishop’s Stortford

STRATFORD Town boss Carl Adams felt his side were worthy winners as they eased to a 3-1 victory over Bishop’s Stortford at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday.

Town lost 3-0 to Frome last Wednesday, but they bounced back to winning ways thanks to goals from Will Grocott, Eli Bako and Ben Stephens.

“After Frome on Wednesday the result was all that mattered,” said Adams, who now prepares his team for two crucial cup ties in five days.

“I felt that we were much the better side and I was really pleased with the way we played.”

“It was a tremendous response after what happened at Frome although it must be emphasised that we had a number of senior players missing down there which obviously had an impact.

“We now face a crucial week with the two cup ties at Redditch and Lancaster. Given the importance of the Lancaster game I will probably try to rest a few at Redditch on Tuesday, but Mike Taylor is already struggling for that one anyway after coming off on Saturday, so I may have limited options in that respect.”

Town make the short trip to Redditch for a bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup second round clash on Tuesday, before Saturday’s long trek north to take on Lancaster City in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.