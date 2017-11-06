A celebration of drag racing at Long Marston Airfield

Spectators enjoyed the squeal of tyres and the smell of burning rubber at Long Marston Airfield last month as the venue played host to possibly its last drag racing event.

The era of drag racing at the airfield is expected to come to an end as plans to redevelop the site into housing continue to gather momentum.

During the Halloween Bonfire Burnout, A host of vehicles from street bikes to trucks took to the quarter mile track, with plenty of onlookers dressing up for Halloween.

One of the more unusual vehicles on the track, the country’s only disabled drag racing car, belongs to Rogan McGilp.

Rogan, 18, said: “It’s the world’s first bespoke disabled drag racing car, I made it completely from scratch when I was 16.

“We’ve heard about the plan to develop the airfield and it’s not something that’s gone down well in the drag race and hot rod community. It’s like a second home to me and it’ll be sad when it goes. If this does turn out to be the last drag meeting, it will certainly have gone out on a high, it was a brilliant event the raceway staff were fantastic.”