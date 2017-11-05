Three fires started deliberately in Stratford on Saturday night

WARWICKSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service says three fires in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday night were started deliberately.

The service is reminding the public that such acts take fire crews away from where they are needed most ie dealing with genuine emergency calls.

And with Bonfire Night about to take place, the fire service is advising home owners who are planning on having their own bonfire to let neighbours know to avoid unnecessary 999 calls and to keep the bonfire away from the home, fences, trees and never use accelerants to light the fire.