Grocott inspires Town to comfortable win over Bishop’s Stortford

STRATFORD Town ended a run of only one point from three league games with a comfortable 3-1 success over Bishop’s Stortford at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

After a quiet opening, it was the Bishop’s who were first to threaten when George Casey surged into the penalty area in the 20th minute, only for Loyiso Recci to make a vital block and then recover instantly to repeat his heroics from the rebound.

Soon after, two fierce efforts in quick succession from Freddy Moncur were deflected behind off Town defenders before Carl Adams’ side took the lead on 34 minutes.

Justin Marsden made ground into the penalty area where he brought down by Bishop’s skipper Marvel Ekipteta and Will Grocott sent keeper Tyler McCarthy the wrong way from the spot with the minimum of fuss.

Town always looked the more lively of the two teams in the second half, and after Grocott had shot straight at McCarthy after exchanging passes with Lee Thomas on the hour mark, Town began to dominate possession and it was Grocott’s wizardry which led to them wrapping up the points with two goals in five minutes.

On 70 minutes Thomas again set up a shooting chance for Town’s man-of-the-match with his well struck effort from 20 yards being spectacularly turned behind by McCarthy, and when Grocott himself floated over the corner it was headed back in by Recci and chested over the line by Eli Bako.

And five minutes later it was Grocott’s slide-rule pass which released Ben Stephens down the middle and he ran on to slot past the advancing McCarthy.

As the Bishop’s realised that the game was already beyond them, Town could have added a couple more goals, but McCarthy saved well from Stephens and Bako had the ball taken off his toe by Joe Robinson just as he was about to shoot.

Substitute Callum Taylor hit what could lonely be a late consolation for Bishop’s Stortford with four minutes left.