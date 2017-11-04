Hospital performs well in A&E survey

WARWICK Hospital’s A&E has rated highly in the latest Emergency Department Survey.

The survey was undertaken between 24th October 2016 and 17th March 2017 and data from Quality Health’s sample of trusts, feature Warwick Hospital’s results in the top 20 per cent in 23 out of 35 categories.

There are a number of areas within the survey that demonstrate the first class care provided in the emergency department. In particular, when patients were asked if overall they were treated with dignity and respect, scoring 93.7 per cent.

The Trust, when compared to other trust’s analysed by Quality Health, also featured in the best rated category for a number of other areas including:

Giving patients enough privacy when being examined or treated

The length of patients’ visits

The time it took after arriving to be examined by a Doctor or Nurse

Patients having enough time to discuss their health or medical problem with the Doctor or Nurse

Doctor’s and Nurse’s explaining conditions and treatments in an understandable way

Doctor’s and Nurse’s listening to patients

Patients having confidence in the Doctor’s and Nurse’s examining and treating them

Patients being able to get the attention of a member of the medical or nursing team

Patients being involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care and treatment

Glen Burley, chief executive said: “The results of this survey are very important as it is direct feedback regarding patient experience. Achieving such positive results is a demonstration of the committed and compassionate workforce we have. Working in A&E can be demanding and challenging, but our teams continually deliver high levels of care to our local community. Although I am pleased with these results, they do also highlight where improvements can be made and we will now be looking at where changes can be implemented to ensure first class care is provided in all areas. Coming into winter we are already seeing an increase in demand for our emergency services, despite this pressure patient experience remains a top priority.”