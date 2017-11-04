Welch rejoins Warwickshire as bowling coach

GRAEME Welch has left Leicestershire to rejoin Warwickshire as bowling coach.

Welch served as bowling coach at Edgbaston from January 2010 to January 2014, during which time the club enjoyed success in both red and white-ball cricket, winning the County Championship title in 2012 and the Clydesdale Bank 40 in 2010.

Welch left the club in 2014 to take up a role as elite performance director at Derbyshire and subsequently moved to Leicestershire as assistant coach in September 2016.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire, said: “Graeme Welch is an outstanding bowling coach who was part of an excellent coaching team that delivered trophies at Edgbaston.

“In our view he is one of the very best bowling coaches in the game and it came as no surprise to us when he was recently connected with the position of England bowling coach.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to return to Edgbaston where he will not only be responsible for getting the first team back to winning ways but also building a bowling academy equipped to develop a new generation of bowlers, from all backgrounds, capable of delivering continued success in all formats for Warwickshire and the Birmingham Bears.

Welch said: ”I am delighted to be returning to Warwickshire. I have enjoyed my time at Leicestershire and would like to wish Wasim Khan, Paul Nixon and the players every success for the future but the chance to return to Edgbaston was one I could not turn down.

“I have been lucky enough to be part of successful Bears teams in the past as both player and coach and am very excited by the challenge of building a bowling academy which will bring success to the club on a sustained basis.”