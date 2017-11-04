Kilbride edges out Oxford in midweek opener

PETE Kilbride won Shipston AC’s first midweek open match at Aston Magna last Thursday.

Kilbride weighed in with 27lb 5oz to finish ahead of second-placed club chairman Dave Oxford with 27lb 1oz.

Joint third were Steve Beard and Ted Beaney (25lb 8oz), while Rob Oakey was fifth (20lb 5oz).

The next open contest on the pools will take place on Thursday, 9th November.

Shipston also held a junior and new angler day, also on the pools, and nine budding young anglers turned up.

Despite being the first really cold day of the season, everyone caught a fish, the biggest a 4lb 10 oz carp caught by Joe Harper. Other fish caught were tench, roach, rudd, chub and gudgeon.

Shipston’s very own top angler Ed Warren along with top Welsh angler Lee Edwards will give a talk at Shipston Sports Club on 24th November. The event will appeal to anglers of all age and ability.

Meanwhile, the third round of the Stratford Winter League took place on the River Stour at Wimpstone on Sunday.

The match winner was Pete Wedgeberrow (Avon Boys), who caught 26lbs 1oz of chub and a large perch on pole-fished caster.

Second was Graham Finch (Shipston) with 13lbs 6oz of chub on pole-fished maggot, while in third was Mark Parsons (Avon Boys) with a catch of 9lbs 12oz, which consisted of four chub caught with worm and caster on pole.

Team winners on the day, with 22 points, were Avon Boys. They now lead the league with 54 points.