Delighted Cusack ends his season in style

JAMES Cusack ended an extremely successful season with a brilliant performance at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

The race consists of a single lap, starting and finishing close to the historic city centre. This year more than 20,000 competitors took part, including Stratford AC member Cusack.

After a particularly tough season that has put a huge strain on his body, Cusack was not able to run as quick as he would normally hope, but still managed to complete the race in 3.46.36

He said: “It was my last big race of a long and truly brilliant season.

“I’m happy with my performance. The sun was shining and temperature was about 14 degrees, so it was pretty perfect.

“The Dublin crowds were amazing and the support was fantastic. I wore my Stratford-upon-Avon colours of course and got many cheers from the crowds.

“With about 1km to go, a young runner was wobbling around in front of me.

“I put my arm around him because I could see he was going to collapse. He said to me that he had to finish, so another runner joined me and we carried him for the last kilometre.

“He got his medal, but the medics wheeled him off immediately.

“That’s three Dublin Marathons in a row now and my tenth marathon distance, so I’m very pleased indeed.”

The race was won by Bernard Rotich, in a time of 2:15.53.