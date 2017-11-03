Chipping Campden pupils escape serious injuries in bus crash

Chipping Campden School pupils escaped serious injuries this morning after their school bus was involved in an accident.

The accident, which involved the NN Creswells bus from Welford (EV09) and a lorry, occurred as the vehicle left Mickleton on its way to Chipping Campden School.

While a number of students reported bumps and bruises, no serious injuries were sustained.

A replacement bus brought the students to school and parents and carers were contacted to inform them what had happened.

Paramedics attended the school to check over the students involved and it was recommended that two or three seek further assessment as a precautionary measure.

Students on the bus were offered the chance to return home for the day, with some electing to take this option.

John Sanderson, principal at Chipping Campden School, said: “I was able to get to the scene of the accident within minutes of being informed and cannot praise the students and the bus driver enough for the calm and collected way in which they were acting. Whilst a number of students reported bumps and bruises, we are thankful that no serious injuries appear to have been sustained.

“Younger students recounted how incredible students in the Sixth Form had been in evacuating the bus and working with the driver to ensure everyone was cared for.

“I am both grateful and appreciative of such a supportive response from family members. I should like to pay particular tribute to those who were able to help out at the scene of the accident.

“Whilst incidents of this nature are mercifully rare, I am relieved to not be writing about more serious injuries and remain incredibly proud of our community which pulls together so quickly to offer mutual support.

“The actions of the bus driver were very professional both at the time of the accident and with the children following the crash, he was very calm throughout. The students were a bit shaken by it and once everyone was off the bus we quickly got the them away from the situation and back to school where they had a hot chocolate.

“One or two students who were complaining of stiff necks were taken to hospital to be assessed but I’ve since been informed by their parents that they are all back home and have not been kept in.”

“This could have been a lot worse, it doesn’t bear thinking about, but it has been amazing how everyone has come together to deal with the situation.”

He added that a replacement bus service had been put in place for this afternoon’s journey home and a member of staff had accompanied children to help reassure them and will also travel on the bus on Monday morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that the driver of the bus was treated for a facial injury at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.