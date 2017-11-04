Speed trials for birds of prey held in Stratford

EUROPE’S first ever speed trials event for birds of prey was held at Stratford Racecourse last weekend.

The sport is hugely popular in the United Arab Emirates but in this country the birds of prey have a small but faithful following which is why falconers travelled some distance to take part in the event held last Saturday and Sunday.

The British Speed Trials and falconry event was organised by Del Shaylor and Tara Kendall-Sykes and guest of honour was David Bradley who played the lead role of Billy Casper in the 1969 film Kes.

A star attraction was cuddles the golden eagle with a six-foot wing span but in terms of speed a gyr saker falcon proved unbeatable which took 15 seconds to cover 300 metres at 57 mph.

The birds are judged on distance, height and speed using a stop watch and GPS attached to the bird. Once released they pursue a swinging lure or a piece of dragged bait before returning to their handler’s arm.

Such was the success of this year’s inaugural event a second is planned for next year.