Shipston Neighbourhood Plan moves a step closer to adoption

A blueprint for Shipston’s future has been approved by the town council and submitted to Stratford District Council.

The draft Shipston Neighbourhood Plan has been developed by a team of community volunteers over the past four years with the support of Shipston Town Council.

The plan, which outlines how the town should develop until 2031, will play a key role in deciding future planning applications in the town if it is formally adopted.

Once the plan has been checked by the district council it will go out for a final round of public consultation, after which any changes will be made and it will be submitted for independent examination.

The final stage will see the plan go out for referendum and adopted, providing it is approved by residents.

Town Mayor, Dan Scobie, said: “Submitting Shipston’s draft Neighbourhood Plan to Stratford District Council represents an important step in our journey towards having an adopted plan for Shipston, which will help guide future planning decisions in the town.

“On behalf of Shipston Town Council, I would like to sincerely thank the volunteers that have worked so hard to achieve this milestone – we are extremely grateful for their commitment to this vital project.”

The date of the final public consultation has yet to be announced, but people can download the draft plan at www.shipstonnp.org.

Residents will also be able to view hard copies of the document at New Clark House or at Shipston Library.