Charley Boorman to drive a 1904 car from the British Motor Museum in London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

CHARLEY Boorman, TV presenter, adventurer and travel writer will drive a 1904 Rover 8hp from the British Motor Museum in Gaydon in this Sunday’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

which is the oldest surviving Rover car and just one of six cars from the museum’s collection which will be participating in this year’s run. Charley is also representing the Movember Foundation.

Other cars from the museum which will be taking part include a 1901 Wolseley 10hp tonneau which will be driven by motoring journalist Quentin Willson. The British Motor Industry Heritage Trust’s new chairman, Kevin Timms, will be driving a 1904 Thornycroft 20hp tonneau, which was driven last year by Lindsey Russell from Blue Peter and in 2014 by Olympic legend, Sir Steve Redgrave. Also participating are the Museum’s 1899 Wolseley 3½hp voiturette, 1902 Albion A1 dog-cart and 1904 Wolseley 6hp phaeton.

The Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Run supported by Hiscox is a premier event in the annual motoring calendar and has been running longer than any other in the world. It marks the historic day in 1896 when a group of pioneer motorists set out from London towards the seaside, in celebration of the ‘emancipation of the motor car’.

The British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, based at the British Motor Museum, is again supporting the Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, supported by Hiscox, which is taking place this Sunday, 5th November.