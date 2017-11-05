Bidford struck by wave of burglaries

Bidford was rocked by a series of burglaries which all occurred on a single night last week.

At least 11 burglaries were reported to police overnight on 22nd-23rd October, with another reported to have taken place sometime between 21st and 23rd October.

Eight of the burglaries occurred at the allotments on Salford Road, as offender(s) broke into sheds by cutting the padlocks.

Items from the sheds were moved around and possibly left to take, though it appears the culprits may have been disturbed.

Grafton Lane was the scene of three burglaries with criminals targeting sheds within residential properties on the street.

Items such as a hedge cutter, generator, fishing tackle, power tools, a telescope and other electrical items were all stolen.

A further shed may well have been broken into on Grafton Lane on the same night (though nothing was believed to have been stolen), as the incident is known to have occurred sometime between 21st and 23rd October.

Police are linking the burglaries, but have yet to make any arrests in connection with any of the incidents.

PCSO Rebecca Morris of Warwickshire Police, said: “We don’t have any descriptions, but we suspect it is the same people who were involved in all these incidents.

“We have been down to speak to allotment holders and issued advice about how people can keep their sheds secure. We have been giving out shed alarms, but we only have a limited number so we would advise people to purchase their own from a DIY shop or on the internet. We have also increased our patrols in the area.”

Inspector David Kettle added: “Warwickshire Police understand that burglaries can be distressing for the victims, we are supporting each one and have offered reassurance and crime prevention advice to those affected. Warwickshire police safer neighbourhood teams will be conducting reassurance patrols within the local area.

“We treat all reports of crime seriously and will investigate each, however, we do rely on our local communities’ assistance with information regarding such offences, as such I would like to appeal to members of the local communities to contact us on 101 if they noticed anything suspicious in the area or have any information in relation to these incidents over the 22nd and 23rd October”