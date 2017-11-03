Bonfire Night: A guide to what’s happening around the district

Stratford district is gearing up for a spectacular weekend of fireworks displays with a number of Bonfire Night events planned.

Here is a roundup of some of the events going on this weekend:

FRIDAY,

3rd November

Bonfire and Fireworks at Bearley Sports and Social Club, Snitterfield Road, Bearley: Bonfire to be lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm, food and refreshments, entry free.

Grand Fireworks Display at The Masons Arms, Welford Road, Long Marston: Barbecue, warm cider, mulled wine, live music, fireworks at 6.30pm, entry free.

Fireworks Extravaganza at Shipston Sports Club, London Road, Shipston: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm, fairground rides, refreshments and licensed bar, adults £5, children £3, no sparklers.

Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Alcester Rugby Club, Birmingham Road, Alcester: Gates open 6.30pm, firworks 8pm, adults £6, under 16s £3.

Bonfire and Fireworks at The Bell in Alderminster: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire to be lit at 7.30pm, fireworks at 7.50pm, live music, entry free. The Shakespeare Hospice Firewalk takes place at 7pm.

SATURDAY,

4th November

Bonfire and Fireworks at Barford St Peter’s School, Church Street, Barford: Barbecue, bar, tea, cake, gates open at 5.15pm and fireworks at 7pm, tickets £4 adults and £2 concessions, £10 family in advance, or £5, £3, £12, respectively, on the gate.

Bonfire and Fireworks at Kineton Primary School, King John’s Road, Kineton: Gates open and bonfire to be lit at 5.30pm, fireworks at 6pm, tea, coffee, hotdogs, burgers, cold drinks, toys and glowsticks, advance tickets £3 children and £4 adults, or £4 and £5 on the night, pre-school free.

Bonfire and Fireworks in the field behind Loxley Hall, Loxley: Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire at 6pm, fireworks at 6.30pm, arrive early as parking space through the village is limited, hot food, refreshments, mulled wine, a bar, and the Loxley School toy shop will be selling merchandise, cash only, entry free but donations welcome for the primary school.

Bidford’s Big Bonfire and Fireworks at The Big Meadow, Honeybourne Road, Bidford: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm, fireworks at 7.15pm, adults £4, under 16s £1, under fives free, pay on the gate, hot refreshments will be served.

Ebrington Village Fireworks and BBQ at Ebrington Playing Fields (opposite Village Hall): Gates open at 6pm for early fireworks, adults £3, children £1.50, family ticket £8. Hot dogs, burgers, toffee apples, soft drinks and hot drinks.

Bonfire and Fireworks at Hatton Scout Campsite, Stoney Lane, Hatton: Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm, pig roast, hot dogs, hot punch, marshmallows, toffee apples, cake, chocolate, real ale bar, adults £5, under 18s £3, family ticket £15 in advance from www.2wk.org.uk, or £6, £4 and £20, respectively, on the gate, organised by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

Bonfire and Fireworks at Snitterfield Sports Club, Wolverton Road, Snitterfield: Gates open 5.30pm, bonfire lit 6.30pm, fireworks approx. 7.30pm. £3 per person or £10 for a family of four. Music, BBQ, pig roast, bar, sparklers, free parking.

Brailes Fireworks spectaular at The Sportsfield, Castle Hill Lane, Upper Brailes: 5pm, organised by Friends of Brailes School.

Bonfire Night with a Tudor Twist at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Shottery: Enjoy a glass of mulled cider or apple juice to warm the cockles as you listen to the Yarnsmith of Norwich telling Tudor tales around the bonfire, 5.30pm, adults £6, children £4, book at www.shakespeare.org.uk/events, or call 01789 204016.

Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks at Warwick Racecourse, Hampton Road, Warwick: Gates open at 5pm, short children’s fireworks display at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm followed by main fireworks display to music, bar, live music, hot food, mulled wine, entry £6 adults and £1 children between 3 and 14 in advance from the Tourist Information Centre, post office and racecourse, prices rise by £2 on the gate.

SUNDAY,

5th November

Bonfire and Fireworks at Stratford Rugby Club, Loxley Road, Stratford: Barbecue, drinks, bar, mulled wine, fairground rides sweets and other stalls, gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, and fireworks at 7pm, adults £5, under 15s £3, under threes free, no parking on-site, no sparklers.

Bonfire and fireworks at Mansell Farm on Armscote Road in Newbold-on-Stour. Bonfire is lit at 6pm with fireworks commencing at 6.30pm. Entry is free but donations for drinks and to the village hall are welcome. Hotdogs and popcorn are available.