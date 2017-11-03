Rance enjoying new challenge in ‘crazy’ league

DIRECTOR of rugby Tom Rance admits Stratford are still adjusting to the South West 1 East Division, a league he describes as “crazy”.

Following the RFU’s annual reallocation of clubs, the Black and Whites were moved from Midlands 1 West to the new division, that sees them come up against teams from Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, plus a long trip to face Dorset side Wimborne.

While Rance is enjoying the new challenge, he said away wins in the league will be few and far between due to the extra travelling time forced upon them.

“The league is absolutely crazy,” said Rance.

“It’s all over the place, because of the distance. It means beating teams away from home is very hard and our main focus is just to pick up as many wins as we can on the road to go with our good home form.

“If you can pick up some wins away from home, that will make all the difference.

“It’s been enjoyable so far, but sometimes it’s better the devil you know. It’s difficult for us with people working, having families — they just don’t want to go to certain games because of the distance.”

Stratford secured their fifth win in eight on Saturday with a 24-18 success over a physical Salisbury side at Pearcecroft.

Rance’s side soaked up some early pressure from the visitors before racing into a 14-0 lead, before a yellow card for Jo Cook saw Salisbury hit back to make it 14-12 at the break.

The Black and Whites turned on the style after the break and their fitness showed against a tiring and much bigger Salisbury outfit.

Tries came courtesy of Jo Cook, Dan Whitby, James Southall and Jack Young, while Nath Geekie added two conversions.

“We lost Jo to a yellow card and they made good use of that,” said Rance.

“But in the second half we kicked on and they became tired. Salisbury are a good side though and they will cause teams all sorts of problems.”

Stratford are back on the road this weekend, with a trip to 13th-placed Swindon.

Swindon have lost seven of their game games so far, but Rance is remaining wary.

He added:“Until we have played everybody, it’s a new plan for every game.

“They are lower than us in the league, but that doesn’t mean anything. We’re anticipating a tough game.”