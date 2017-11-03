Harry’s meteoric rise continues with national triumph

HARRY Freeman continued his meteoric rise in the amateur boxing ranks by winning the ABA Senior Development Championships 69kg final last Saturday.

The Stratford boxer, who won the Midlands Under-69kg in his first-ever campaign, took a split points decision against Cuban Boxing Academy’s Timon Asiama to claim the national crown at the North Solihull Sports Centre.

It is now nine wins in nine for the 29-year-old Freeman, who trains with his brother Joe under the auspices of former world champion Wayne Elcock in his Chelmsley Wood academy.

“I’m absolutely made up for Harry,” said a proud Elcock.

“He stayed focused and dedicated throughout the championships, beating other good, unbeaten fighters and also last year’s novice champion.

“That’s seven fights and seven wins in the championship and I’m sure it will inspire many of our young boxers who turned out in force to watch him and hopefully follow in his footsteps.

“Harry’s attitude and commitment has been fantastic and he’s a fantastic role model for any boxer at our club to follow.”

Freeman likewise paid tribute to Elcock, saying his rapid rise is all down to a coach who showed belief in him.

“The success is all down to Wayne,” he said.

“It’s his belief he puts into you and the guidance he gives. He’s a former world champion, so when someone like that is telling you that you can do it, it gives you a lot of confidence.”