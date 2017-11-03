Poppy Appeal has flower power

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s appeal which raised £13,000, Alcester Royal British Legion recently launched its latest Poppy Appeal and has already raised £2,500.

Alcester Methodist Church and the Waitrose car park played host to the poppy launch which included three Second World War vehicles and five vintage cars plus performances of music from the 1940s, refreshments, cakes and a raffle.

Alcester Poppy Appeal organiser David Malin said £1,000 was achieved on launch day with a further £1,500 donated by RBL member Christine Scott who completed a tandem parachute jump in August.

“The two weeks before Remembrance Sunday is our busiest time when we raise 90 per cent of our target total. The poppies can be bought at pubs, clubs, shops and businesses and there will also be street collections,” David said.

The weekend of the 11th and 12th November is an important one in the town’s calendar. On Saturday 11th the Armistice Day Parade, 1030am to 11.30am is followed later that day by Alcester Victoria Silver Band’s concert in St Nicholas Church.

On Sunday 12th the annual Remembrance Day parade makes its way from High Street, Alcester to St Nicholas Church for wreath laying, a commemoration and service inside the church.