Service in honour of fallen firefighters takes place

A MEMORIAL service to commemorate the lives of the four firefighters who lost their lives at Atherstone-on-Stour ten years ago today was held in Warwick this afternoon.

The peaceful and reflective service was not only an opportunity to remember Ashley Stephens, Darren Yates-Badley, John Averis and Ian Reid but also an offering of hope for those gathered in the Collegiate Church of St Mary.

During the service a memorial bell tolled four times for each of the deceased firefighters as their names were read out in front of a silent congregation which included some relatives.

The Cheshire Fire Service Choir sang stirring renditions of The Rising by Bruce Springsteen and Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel and A Firefighter’s Prayer was read by Warwickshire chief fire officer, Andy Hickmott.

Traditional hymns such as Abide with Me and The Lord’s My Shepherd were also sung. The Last Post was sounded and a minute’s silence observed.

The Reverend Canon David Capron told the Herald after the service that he believed there was hope but it had to come from remembrance.

“There were probably around 300 people seated in church and I spoke about the importance of being able to remember as this would give us hope and this will be a comfort to the families and to the firefighter family as a whole,” Reverend Capron said.