Toddlers’ Halloween home visit

RESIDENTS at Ambleside care home in Stratford-upon-Avon had a visit from a local nursery for an afternoon of trick or treating.

Children from Monkey Puzzle Nursery dressed as witches, unicorns, pumpkins and werewolves for the special Halloween visit to the home on Evesham Road.

In addition to trick or treating, the nursery children played Halloween-themed games, including pin the spider on the web and pumpkin skittles.

They also helped award a prize to the suite with the spookiest decorations.

Clare Mudge, home manager at Ambleside, said: “We are always looking to plan interesting and exciting activities for residents, and the afternoon proved to be a real success.

“You could see from residents’ reactions just how much they enjoyed spending time with the nursery children.

“Intergenerational relationships have been proven to be beneficial to older people, and it was certainly a highlight of the day for the residents.

“We look forward to welcoming the children back soon!”