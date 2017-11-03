Ambulance staff being let down by legal system

The West Midlands Ambulance Service says staff members who are attacked whilst on duty are being let down by the legal system.

The message comes after Adam George James was given just a 14-month suspended sentence despite breaking a paramedic’s wrist.

The service has written to the attorney general Jeremy Wright requesting that the sentence be reviewed.

Paramedic Amy Holton also suffered cuts and bruises in the attack in Birmingham city centre, when she was kicked by James, who was wearing steel toe capped footwear.

On 12th July 2016, James assaulted the ambulance crew that came to help him after he was found unconscious in a public place.

The ambulance staff arrived on scene and started pre-hospital clinical support prior to transportation to hospital. During the clinical assessment, the defendant regained consciousness and started to use foul language towards the crew. Despite this, they continued and persuaded him to have an ECG check and intravenous access be obtained for the administration of drugs if required.

With no warning, James struck both clinicians with his feet resulting in both crew members needing hospital treatment and were booked off sick from operational duties for 6 weeks to 2 weeks.

James was charged with actual bodily harm and common assault following the incident.

On 25th October at Birmingham Crown Court he was ordered to carry out 150 hours community service and pay a victim surcharge to the courts of £140, in addition to the 14-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

WMAS Trust Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Marsh, who requested the appeal, said: “The sentence is extremely lenient given the traumatic injuries sustained and emotional upset experienced; I find it hugely frustrating that so many of my staff have been let down by the sentences given.

“There is no question in my mind that this warranted a custodial sentence. As well as the pain, suffering and emotional scarring of these staff, the public lost the services of two highly trained ambulance clinicians for a total of eight weeks. Those shifts had to be covered which meant overtime and additional cost to the NHS at a time when budgets are already stretched.

“The legal system is there to protect emergency workers who risk their lives for others and it is their expectation that the courts will ensure the full force of the law is applied in such cases.”

Paramedic Amy Holtom, who suffered the broken wrist said: “I think this is appalling and shows how little the courts think of us. Anyone else would have been looking at time in jail, but yet again ambulance staff have been let down by the legal system.”

The Trust’s head of security, Steve Elliker, said: “Whilst we welcome the new Private Members Bill to provide emergency workers with enhanced protection, the Ministry of Justice has made it quite clear that there is no reason why the courts cannot hand down custodial sentences based on current legislation.

“It is never appropriate for staff to be abused verbally or physically. It is almost unbelievable that even this level of violence did not result in a custodial sentence. It is time that the Courts handed down sentences that act as a deterrent against

future assaults.”