Toll House removed from ‘at risk’ register

Stratford’s iconic Old Toll House is no longer considered ‘at risk’ follow the intervention of a Stratford charity, who stepped in to save the building.

The Toll House, which had fallen into a derelict state a number of years ago, has been painstakingly restored by the Stratford Historic Buildings Trust.

The trust managed to secure vitals funds for the £440,000 refurbishment, completing the work earlier this year.

Such has been the turnaround that last week Historic England removed the Toll House from its ‘At Risk’ register.

To celebrate the achievement, the building was opened free to members of the public on Saturday, following a number of requests from people eager to have a look around.

Chris Rice from the Stratford Historic Buildings Trust, said: “I think getting the building removed from the at risk list is a vindication of all the hard work that has been done, it was in the top ten buildings at risk in the region and it’s just really satisfying that we have managed to get it removed.

“We are in advanced negotiations with a prospective tenant and we hope to be able to announce who they are in the next few weeks.

“Around 60 people came to have a look around at the weekend and they were all very complimentary of the work.

“We are hoping that there will be public access to the building at certain points in the year when the new tenant moves in.”

Chris added that the trust was now on the lookout for other historic buildings in the area needing restoration and anyone with any suggestions should email rice200510@yahoo.com.