CHILDREN’S centres saved from the axe? That’s our front page story this week, with Warwickshire County Council publishing the findings of its consultation over controversial cost-cutting changes to children’s services.
And we look back at the Atherstone-on-Stour warehouse fire that killed four firefighters, with a three-page special report on what is the tenth anniversary of the tragedy.
Also in the Herald:
- Clopton Bridge traffic lights plan revealed.
- Police link spate of village burglaries.
- Fresh calls for action on busy road after mum and daughter seriously hurt in crash.
- Pashley’s ‘Boris Bikes’ hit streets of London.
- Poppy Appeal launched.
- Pictures from final drag racing event at Long Marston Airfield.
- Local choir performs at Grenfell Tower concert.
- Stratford firm to auction Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler.
- We speak to world’s first father-and-daughter pole dancing team..
- Shakespeare’s final resting place claims dismissed.
- Shipston-on-Stour draws up plan for the future.
- Church tells story of the Reformation.
- Stratford Town FC striker facing injury lay-off.
