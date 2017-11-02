CHILDREN’S centres saved from the axe? That’s our front page story this week, with Warwickshire County Council publishing the findings of its consultation over controversial cost-cutting changes to children’s services.

And we look back at the Atherstone-on-Stour warehouse fire that killed four firefighters, with a three-page special report on what is the tenth anniversary of the tragedy.

Also in the Herald:

Clopton Bridge traffic lights plan revealed.

Police link spate of village burglaries.

Fresh calls for action on busy road after mum and daughter seriously hurt in crash.

Pashley’s ‘Boris Bikes’ hit streets of London.

Poppy Appeal launched.

Pictures from final drag racing event at Long Marston Airfield.

Local choir performs at Grenfell Tower concert.

Stratford firm to auction Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler.

WIN tickets to Living Crafts for Christmas at Blenheim Palace.

We speak to world’s first father-and-daughter pole dancing team..

Shakespeare’s final resting place claims dismissed.

Shipston-on-Stour draws up plan for the future.

Church tells story of the Reformation.

Stratford Town FC striker facing injury lay-off.

