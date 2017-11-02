Depleted Stratford swept aside by Frome

A DEPLETED Stratford Town slipped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Frome Town at the Special Effects Stadium on Wednesday night.

Town, missing the injured trio of Edwin Ahenkorah, Andy Gallinagh and Mike Taylor, were second best throughout against an impressive Frome side.

Frome led 1-0 at half-time through Kris Miller’s strike before Ryan Bath and Ollie Knight put the seal on the win in the second half.

Stratford return to Evo-Stik South Premier action on Saturday when they welcome Bishop’s Stortford to the MoodChimp Stadium (3pm).