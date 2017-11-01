Vandals destroy £10,000 worth of gazebos in Alcester

MINDLESS vandals have destroyed 25 gazebos costing £10,000 in total when a shipping container belonging to Alcester Town Council was set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

The gazebos – which have been described as an asset to the community – were set alight at 2.15am next to the Jubilee Centre on Jubilee Fields.

Alcester Fire Station was alerted by a member of the public and the fire was extinguished but not before the gazebos were completely destroyed in the storage container.

Town Clerk, Vanessa Lowe, said the act was nothing more than “mindless vandalism” and the gazebos had been regularly booked by community groups and charities like the Royal British Legion and voluntary organisations to help raise money and awareness at festivals and shows in the town.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about the incident should contact the police quoting Incident Number 0021 30/10/2017 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.