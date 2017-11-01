Goodflex Rubber claim victory in Corporate Games event

GOODFLEX Rubber were celebrating after winning Stratford Hockey Club’s seven-a-side Corporate Games event last week.

The event was organised to attract participants that have never played hockey or previously played but have since hung up their stick.

Eight teams entered and they were NFU, Listers (two teams), Aston Martin, HL Barnes & Sons, Goodflex Rubber, Thomas Jolyffe Primary School and Ettington Primary School.

There were two pools of four teams playing against each other, with the winners of each pool playing off in the final.

The final was played between NFU and Goodflex Rubber with Goodflex Rubber coming out on top.

For anyone who is looking to get back into the sport or is new to the game, Stratford are running Back2hockey sessions on Sundays from 10am until 11am at Stratford School until 12th November.

Participants should wear comfortable sports clothing and trainers and the club will provide sticks if required.

For more information, go to www.stratfordhockey.co.uk