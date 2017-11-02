Memorial service to honour firefighters who died ten years ago today

TEN years to the day of the tragic Atherstone-on-Stour warehouse fire which killed four local firefighters, a special memorial service with be held in their honour in Warwick, today, Thursday.

The service at St Mary’s Church at 2pm will commemorate the bravery and celebrate the lives of Ashley Stephens, aged 20, and Darren Yates-Badley, aged 24 from Alcester, John Averis, aged 27, formerly of Shipston and based at Stratford Fire Station in addition to Ian Reid, from Stratford, aged 44.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Andy Hickmott said: “The memorial service will give us an opportunity to stop and reflect on the lives of those we lost. Although gone, they will never be forgotten and will forever hold an honoured place in the hearts of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the fire service community nationally.”

During the ceremony the fire service bell will be tolled four times. The ceremony will close with the sound of the last post, followed by a minute’s silence and a blessing by the Fire Service Chaplain. To mark the event, flags across the county at each fire station will also be flown at half-mast.

