Stratford AC celebrate a year to remember at awards evening

STRATFORD AC celebrated another highly successful year at the club’s annual awards evening at Stratford School.
An audience of 280 attended as athletes of all ages were hailed for their efforts and accomplishments.
The guests who presented the awards were Barbara Wood, the wife of Allen Wood, who was the joint junior’s founder with John Dell in 1979.
Gwil Price, who is the behind all schools athletics competitions and teams in Warwickshire and Ray Morgan, who is the driving force behind much of what happens with county athletics and competitions in Warwickshire, were also present. All guests praised the success of the club, not just the winners and the many who represent the county, but in providing an environment where every member feels valued and can achieve and exceed their own expectations.
Paul Bearman, a coach at the club, said: “It’s been another full, exciting and successful year right across the club and we are reliant on our volunteers doing their jobs in their own time across the various sections across the club.
“With such a big membership of more than 600 we need a lot of people involved — coaches, officials and administrators.
“On behalf of everyone in the club if you’re a part of the various committees, a junior age group leader, supported the admin, if you’ve officiated at, helped or organised at an event, team managed, raked a pit, raised money for the track refurbishment, served tea and cake etc and in particular if you are a part of the brilliant various coaching teams out in all weathers, all year round… thank you.”
Bearman also mentioned that the club are actively working with Stratford School on the project to refurbish the track, which received a massive boost from the Town Trust, who again stepped up to support athletics in the area, when they awarded the project a grant of £40,000 earlier this year.
He thanked all the people in the club who are also raising money to support the school to raise the considerable amount required for the refurbishment and made a special mention of the club’s Gravelsons family, who braved the elements and climbed the three highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales in 12 hours to raise £1,200.
One of the highlights of the evening was when David Jones stepped up to announce the latest five inductees into the club’s Hall of Fame.
These are athletes who have achieved international selection in 2017, and Jones said: “What makes this so special is that from the eldest to the youngest of these new inductees there’s a remarkable span of over 40 years, which shows how broad based and successful our athletes are across the club.”
Hall of Fame inductees 2017
Kate Sergent, Paula Williams, Lewis Byng, Olliver Cresswell, Jack Sumners.
Trophy winners
Senior Grand Prix Award
Female – Lynne Hinson. Male – David Jones
Chris Claxton Memorial Trophy
Cadie Hibberd
Senior Shakespeare Competition
Female: 16-34 – Emily Bannister, 35-39 Maria Haslam, 40-44 Emily Adams, 45-49 Sarah Odell, 50-54 Kate Wright, 55-60 Naomi Whittaker, 60-64 Ruth Calderbank, 65+ Maureen Birch
Male: 16-39 James Coy, 40-44 David Maundrell, 45-49 Wayne Vickers, 50-54 Malcolm Boyer, 55-60 Paul Green, 60-64 Mike Barrie, 65+ David Jones
Overall female: Emma Bexson. Overall male: Rob Minton
Senior track and field athlete of the year
Male: Cavan Farrow. Female: Paula Williams
Club championships
Female u-11: Lucia Cassidy. Male u-11: Fred Williams. Female u-13: Emily Cresswell. Male u-13: Freddie Clemons. Female u-15: Millie Leighton. Male u-15: Adam Farrow. Female u-17: Imogen Sheppard. Male u-17: Oliver Cresswell, Jack Sumners. Female u-20: Jessica Sheppard. Male u-20: Daniel Boyd. Senior female: Paula Williams. Senior male: Brian Gravelsons
Most supportive junior person of the year
U-11 female: Antonia Leece. U-11 male: Harry McDonald. U-13 female: Ella Baxter. U-13 male: Callum West. U-15 female: Charlotte Gravelsons. U-15 male: Finlay Hutchinson. U-17&20 female: Daisy Musk. U-17&20 men: Matthew Ross, James Gionis
The Allen Wood Endeavour Trophy
Oliver Cresswell, Anna Gionis
Junior Star of Tomorrow
Male: Adam Farrow. Female: Georgie Campbell
Junior Triathlon Award
8-12 Dedication/Commitment: Theo Skirvin. 13-16 Dedication/Commitment: Ellie Deaner. 8-12 Performance: Jake Deaner. 13-16 Performance: Abbie Wootton
Senior Triathlon Award
Tri Grand Prix Male: James Purdy. Tri Grand Prix Female: Caroline Gionis. Most Improved Male: Clive Shepherd. Most Improved Female: Caroline Gionis. Tri Athlete of the Year: Male: James Cusack. Tri Athlete of the Year Female: Emma Bexson
Junior All Round Athletes
Female: Emily Madden Forman, Imogen Sheppard. Male: Freddie Clemons
Junior Cross Country Most Improved
Female: Kate Dufty. Male: Owain Jones
Junior Cross Country Award
Female: Georgie Campbell. Male: Alex Adams
Senior Cross Country Award
Female: Rachel Pearce. Male: Oscar Barbour
John Dell Presidents Trophy
Female Best Performance over 300 or 400 metres
Anna Gionis, Jess Sheppard
Male Best Performance over 400 metres
Adam Bayliss
Most Improved Junior Athlete
Female: Charlotte Gravelsons. Male: Lewis Byng, Cole Williams
Most Improved Senior Athlete of the Year
Female: Lynne Hinson, Male: Neil Robertson
Senior Club Personality
David Jones
Junior Club Person of the Year
Daniel Boyd
Athletes of the Year
Junior female: Emily Madden Forman. Junior male: Jack Sumners. Senior female: Emma Bexson. Senior male: Oscar Barbour.