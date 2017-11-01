OLYMPIC silver medalist, and two-time world record holder and world champion, Colin Jackson, has hosted a mentoring session at Stratford-on-Avon Leisure Centre.

The British hurdler was in town last Wednesday, 25th October, to talk to local athletes in his role as an ambassador of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

Colin and his very own media production team, Red Shoes LTD, delivered two workshops for athletes, which offered advice and guidance on promoting themselves in the media, and time management.

He said: “It was truly inspiring to speak to athletes of all ages about their sporting experiences, and I hope that the event provided them with a whole-host of skills that will help guide them through their sporting careers.”

TheSporting Champions scheme helps athletes to achieve national and international sporting success by offering them gold, silver or bronze tiers of sponsorship.

These packages provide them with funding of up to £5k to help towards training, equipment, travel and competition costs, as well as access to over 150 of Everyone Active’s leisure centres nationwide.

In its first year, Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions invested more than £100,000 into helping over 130 athletes to achieve success, and has pledged to invest a further £1million over the next three years, with the aim of having 500 athletes signed up by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Duncan Jefford, Everyone Active’s regional director, said: “As the longest established leisure operator in the UK, we recognise how important it is to support sporting talent in the areas we operate in.

“We are passionate about delivering top-quality training facilities nationwide, and we are delighted that we are able to provide 300 athletes with access to our centres through the Sporting Champions scheme.