Unveiling the new stepping stones of Stratford history

FIVE more historic spine plaques have been unveiled in Stratford as part of an ambitious scheme which could eventually see 24 pavement plaques in place.

The latest additions include Shakespeare’s daughter’s home (Judith Quiney) on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street, The Garrick Inn, Stratford Town Hall, New Place and Mason Croft.

The new plaques join an existing one which was unveiled in front of the Guildhall in Church Street in April.

The plaque scheme draws attention to some of the town’s iconic buildings and is inspired by the Stratford Society’s ‘Historic Spine’ concept, which seeks to emphasise the importance to the town’s heritage of the route through the town from Birthplace to Holy Trinity Church. The plaques have been made by the Chepstow ceramic designer, Ned Heywood.

John Scampion, chairman of the Historic Spine Group said: “The plaques act as a guide to the historic buildings in Stratford and show them off in all their splendour. Once completed the Town will have a trail of these colourful and informative tablets along the Historic Spine celebrating and describing many of the buildings forming such an important part of its heritage.”

Full story in the Stratford Herald, 26th October.