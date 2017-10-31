Police tips for a safe Halloween

Police are helping people to stay safe this Halloween by issuing advice to trick or treaters.

Among tips issued by the police are not visiting homes displaying ‘no trick or treat’ posters, never going into a stranger’s home, wearing bright clothing or reflective strips and always carrying a torch.

Youngsters should also be accompanied by an adult and be vigilant of cars on roads and driveways, even in quiet areas.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Halloween can be a worrying and intimidating time for the elderly, vulnerable or those who live alone. It can also be a nuisance for people whose evenings are interrupted by trick-or-treaters knocking on their door.

“Please be mindful that your Halloween fun could bother other people. We want you to have a great time, but ask that you behave with respect and courtesy to those around you.

“Officers from your police Safer Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out patrols in the evenings around Halloween to make sure that people who are trick-or-treating are doing so in a friendly manner and not causing a nuisance.

“Warwickshire Police advise that any reports of anti-social behaviour (at any time of the year) will be investigated. That behaviour could include deliberately seeking to scare, harass, distress or alarm other people. It’s not #justaprank.

“Anti-social behaviour could result in arrest or prosecution if a criminal offence is committed.”