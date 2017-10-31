Henley Tennis Club get into the Halloween spirit

HENLEY Tennis Club held their annual Halloween Tennis Tournament last Thursday and members enjoyed the fancy dress event.

After an exciting couple of hours of timed matches, the overall winners were John Lange and Rose Depper, who beat Sam Turner and Kay Winsper in the final.

Members then enjoyed a Halloween supper of soup and hot dogs, followed by the presentation of the Club Championship and Plate awards.

For more information about tennis at Henley-in-Arden, contact the club at henleyinardentennis@gmail.com