Stratford AC’s Kate goes from strength to strength

STRATFORD AC’S latest international runner has not been resting on her laurels since representing England in the Chester Marathon.

Two weeks later, Kate Sergent completed the Stevenage Half Marathon in a superb time of 2.07.41, claiming second in her age category.

Kate’s husband, Martyn, finished in a personal best time of 2.17.34.

472 runners completed the race, which was won by Grant Ramsay in a time of 1.17.26. The first lady to finish was Kate Rennie, in seventh place and a time of 1.21.21.

Kate then completed in the Shepton Mallet 10k just a week later, finishing in a time of 1.00.07, just 67 seconds slower than last year’s effort.

She was 131st out of 182 finishers and third in her age category.

Commenting on the race, Kate said: “It’s a great run but a really tough one.

“It’s a beautiful course, but climbing hills pretty much all the way until you get to top of Shepton. There are magnificent views over to Glastonbury Tor.”

The race was won by Steve Osborne in a time of 34.33 and the first lady to finish was Victoria Plummer in 28th place and a time of 45.38.