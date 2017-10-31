THE fight to save Warwickshire’s children’s centres from closure will reach Parliament today, Tuesday.

A group of protesters have been invited to the House of Commons to discuss their concerns about the proposed cost-cutting changes with MPs.

The visit, organised by south Warwickshire MP, Matt Western, comes as the results of a consultation into Warwickshire County Council’s plans are set to be published.

A meeting to discuss the findings was due to take place last Thursday, but was put back until next Tuesday, 7th November.

The council’s proposals could see 27 of the county’s 39 children’s centres closed, with the remainder being converted into family hubs, providing a range of services for 0-19-year-olds and their families.

Vicky Behm, one of the protestors who will visit Parliament, said: “Many authorities who have closed their centres are already experiencing worsening outcomes for children and their families.

“The first phase of our campaign involved collecting nearly 1,500 signatures over one week for a petition calling on the county council to reconsider their ill-thought through proposals for the future of children’s services.

“Following a rushed, mismanaged and skewed consultation process, we are continuing the campaign by collecting signatures to postcards calling on a halt to cuts and inviting comments from the public in town centres and outside school gates.”

Yousef Dahmash, chairman of the county council’s overview and scrutiny committee, said: “The committee meeting has be deferred in order to accommodate the volume of responses received following the consultation period which finished on 11th September.

“This is in order to ensure that Cabinet and the Overview and Scrutiny Committee have the information and sufficient time to consider the details, undertake complex analysis and provide a response to proposals.”

Organisations such as Stratford Town Council and Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council have expressed misgivings about the proposals.