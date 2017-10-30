Pashley ‘Boris bikes’ arrive in London

A fleet of bicycles made by Stratford’s Pashley Cycles hit the streets of London today, as the latest additions to the city’s popular cycle hire scheme.

London’s Santander Cycles, which in the past have been referred to as Boris Bikes, have already been hired 8.7million times this year.

The new Pashley bikes offer riders improved handling, safety and comfort, with a new gel saddle, lower frame, tyres with puncture prevention, new gear hub, improved front and rear Blaze lighting, and bluetooth.

Adrian Williams, Pashley Cycles CEO, said: “I am immensely proud of our team’s achievement in successfully developing a completely new bicycle for London.

“It is a bicycle of exceptional quality, designed with the rider’s safety and enjoyment in mind, whilst ensuring that maintenance and operating costs are kept to a minimum. Our team have worked in close partnership with Serco throughout the project to ensure that we deliver the world class public hire bike London deserves.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “It’s great news that the first of our brand-new cycle hire bikes have arrived on London’s streets.

“Tens of thousands of Londoners and tourists enjoy using the bikes to get around our city every single day, so by making them more comfortable and manoeuvrable we’re hoping they’ll be even more popular. That’s good for our health, our air quality and for tackling congestion.”

Thousands more bikes from Pashley Cycles are set to join the cycle hire scheme over the next few years.