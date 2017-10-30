Police hunt Claverdon car jackers

Balaclava wearing car jackers have been reported to the police after stealing a vehicle in Claverdon last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday, 26th October, on Kington Lane when the owner of a BMW left the car’s engine running as they got out to open the gates to their house.

At that point a silver car pulled up and two males wearing full balaclavas got into the BMW.

They gave the owner some of the belongings from inside before driving off in the car.

The vehicle was later found by West Midlands Police and recovered.

If you have any information that could help police call 101 quoting the crime reference number 0151 26/10/2017.