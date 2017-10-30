Adams satisfied as Town win scrappy encounter

MANAGER Carl Adams was left satisfied after Stratford Town “did what they needed to do” following their FA Trophy success over Bedworth United at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday.

Town progressed to the second qualifying round after claiming a relatively comfortable 2-1 win, thanks to strikes from Mike Taylor and Will Grocott.

“It’s always good to win,” said the Town boss.

“It wasn’t the greatest of games but we did what we needed to do and stuck at it.

“I thought that our second goal was a tremendous team goal with a patient build-up and an excellent finish, but obviously I’m less pleased with the sending off and we should have done better with their goal but in the end we got the result we wanted.

“There’s some big teams gone out of this competition today such as Kings Lynn, Merthyr, Redditch and Weymouth so we’ve got to be pleased that we’re still involved.”

Town return to Evo-Stik Premier South action on Wednesday when they travel to Somerset to take on Frome.