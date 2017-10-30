Local Great British Menu chef showcases special menu

Nick Deverell-Smith chef/owner at The Churchill Arms in Paxford is rounding of a momentous year with a truly inspiring festive food offering.

He was on the nation’s TV screens in The Great British Menu in June, and took a spot on The Saturday Kitchen… But most of the time he can be found in the kitchen of the Churchill – the pub that he took over in February 2015, and which has gone from strength to strength since.

As he gears up to the festive season, he has teamed up with his wine supplier, Milton Sandford Wine, to create a delicious 4-course pairing menu with beautiful wines to match.

The event which takes place t his Wednesday (1 st November) at 7pm.

The menu will be as follows:

Wine pairing dinner – Milton Sandford wine

1 st November 7pm

Appetiser

Mushroom Arancini

Franciacorta Saten 2011 La Valle, Lombardy

Starter

Pan fried pigeon, local artichokes, pearl barley

Morgon 2014 Pavillons des Perrets, Cru Beaujolais

And Pinot Blanc 2016 Rudolf Rabl, Lamptal, Austria

Main course

Roasted monkfish, sage gnocchi, pumpkin puree, chestnuts

Viognier 2016 Domaine des Trinites, Faugeres, Mediterranean France (Natural wine)

And Organic Gravity Pinot Noir 2014 Mahana Vineyards, Nelson, NZ

Pudding

Spiced apple crème brulee, apple sorbet

Calvados XO, Berneroy

To make a reservation at the Churchill Arms call 01386 593159.

Click here to see the Focus magazine feature on Nick and the Churchill Arms.