MARY Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote has been named among TripAdvisor’s top ten hidden gems.

The family home of William Shakespeare’s mother, Mary, was ranked in ninth place based on bubble ratings, booking, and review data on the website.

The top attraction was Thames Rockets in London, with Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in eighth place.

Others in the list were the National Railway Museum in York, Dover Castle and Pitts River Museum in Oxford.