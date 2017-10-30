Weekend football round-up

FC STRATFORD bowed out of the Coventry Telegraph Challenge Cup as they went down 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out to Coventry Copsewood on Saturday.

Dave Poulson’s side led a half-time thanks to an own goal, but Copsewood hit back in the second half to force the shoot-out.

In Midland League Division Three, Shipston Excelsior crashed to a 5-2 defeat at AFC Solihull, but there was better news for Alcester Town, who saw off Enville Athletic 4-1 at Stratford Road.

James Ward (2), Wil Beach and Stuart Hall got the goals for Alcester, who move up to second in the table.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick are up to eighth after easing to a 4-0 success at Paget Rangers. Joseph Carter, Luke Cole, Sean Kavanagh and Martin Slevin were the men on target.

Studley remain four points clear at the top thanks to a 4-2 win at Uttoxeter Town. Karl King helped himself to a double, with the other goals courtesy of Andrew Nichol and Oliver Casey.

Mitch Thompson scored the only goal of the game as Littleton were edged out 1-0 by Atherstone Town at Sheepy Road.

