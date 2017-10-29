Town ease past Bedworth to progress in FA Trophy

STRATFORD Town eased into the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Bedworth United at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

Mike Taylor’s opportunism gave Carl Adams’ side a half-time lead which was doubled by Will Grocott early in the second half, and from then on the game more or less petered out until the closing minutes when Stratford’s Jazz Luckie was sent off followed by Luke Keen netting, what could only be a consolation goal for the Greenbacks right at the end.

The early exchanges were fairly even with nether side was able to create a worthwhile chance until Stratford took the lead in the 26th minute.

The Bedworth defence failed to deal properly with a cross from James Hancocks and the ball fell kindly to Taylor, who thumped it past the Greenbacks keeper Dan Crane from ten yards out.

Bedworth responded and came close to levelling on the half-hour mark when Elliot Parrott’s lob over Stratford keeper Louis Connor was headed off the line by Andy Gallinagh.

Stratford doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half after a slick passing move down the right led to Dan Summerfield launching over a deep cross which drifted beyond the far post, but was retrieved by Ben Stephens, who slid in inside to Grocott and he expertly swivelled past his marker to hit a crisp right footer into the top corner.

Bedworth were close to pulling a goal back on the hour mark when Parrott’s header from Luke Rowe’s right wing cross landed on the roof of the net, but they seldom threatened to get back into the game as Stratford concentrated in holding on to their two-goal cushion.

Then with only two minutes to go Luckie – who had already been booked – was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Ricardo Dudley and was inevitably shown a second yellow by referee Neil Pratt.

Sensing a possible reprieve, Bedworth piled forward in one last desperate effort with Keen firing in from Levi Rowley’s pass, but it was too little too late and Stratford were safely through to Monday’s draw.