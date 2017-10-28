Swirling wind causes havoc for anglers

ROB Oakey claimed glory in the joint Shipston AC and ADD AC fishing contest held at Aston Magna and Clifford Chambers last Sunday.

This was the final match in the three-round series, fished over the two venues. It has been competitive from the start, with few points separating those that fished all three matches.

The wet and windy weather affected many of the pegs, with Clifford Chambers being worst hit by the swirling winds, making it hard to fish.

Winner Oakey, fishing at Aston Magna, weighed in with 59lb 5oz.

Second place went to Mike Belsgrave with 33lb 12oz, from Clifford Chambers.

Section winners were Chris Coleman with 29lb from Clifford Chambers and Stuart Fleming with 28lb 10oz from Aston Magna. Fleming was the overall winner of the inter-club league, with a first and two second place finishes.

Final standings: Stuart Fleming 34pts, Chris Coleman 33, Andy Bruce 31, Pete Wedgebrow 29, Steve Harris 24, Neil Schumann 24, Pete Kilbride 23, Colin Barratt 22, Mike Belgrave 22, Rob Oakey 21, Graham Finch 19, Jack Schumann 18, Malcolm Allinson 15, Ian Harris 15, Luke Boff 11, Martin Hinton 10, Graham Wheeler 9, Nigel Thornicroft 8.