UPDATED New claims over Shakespeare’s final resting place dismissed as “fantasy”

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has dismissed suggestions that William Shakespeare is not buried in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Paul Edmondson, the trust’s head of research and knowledge, said the claims by Alexander Waugh in two national newspapers as “fantasy”

Mr Waugh – a writer and critic, who is an advocate of the Oxfordian theory, the belief that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, wrote the works of Shakespeare – says the Bard of Avon is buried in Poet’s Corner at Westminster Abbey.

The grandson of novelist Evelyn Waugh is reported in the Guardian as saying that he discovered the new theory after decoding encryptions in the title and dedication pages of Aspley’s edition of Shakespeare’s Sonnets of 1609.

Hidden geometries, grid patterns and other clues, he says, reveal that Shakespeare was actually buried underneath his 1740 monument in Poet’s Corner at Westminster Abbey.

But Mr Edmondson told the Herald: “If Shakespeare had died in London he would probably have been buried in Westminster Abbey.

“But he died in Stratford-upon-Avon, and was buried in Holy Trinity Church. Alexander Waugh is of course presenting a fantasy.

“He isn’t the grandson of the fiction writer and satirist Evelyn Waugh for nothing.”

Mr Waugh is due to present his research at a conference on Sunday at the Globe Theatre in London.