Scholar makes claim over Shakespeare’s final resting place

A SCHOLAR has claimed in a national newspaper today, Saturday, that William Shakespeare is not buried in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The Daily Mail and the Guardian are reporting the claims by Alexander Waugh – the grandson of novelist Evelyn Waugh – that he is actually buried in Poet’s Corner in Westminster Abbey.

Mr Waugh is reported as saying that he discovered the new theory after decoding encryptions in the title and dedication pages of Aspley’s edition of Shakespeare’s Sonnets of 1609.

Hidden geometries, grid patterns and other clues, he says, reveal that Shakespeare was actually buried underneath his 1740 monument in Poet’s Corner at Westminster Abbey.

There has long been a theory that Shakespeare’s plays and poetry were actually written by someone else, with Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford, being one of the names suggested as the actual author.

Mr Waugh now claims that his research shows that the decoded sonnets reveal the words ‘Edward de Vere lies here’ – adding another layer of intrigue to the mystery.

He is due to present his research at a conference tomorrow at the Globe Theatre in London.

The Herald has contacted the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for a comment on Mr Waugh’s claims.