Ex-police officer’s court date delayed

THE court case of a former Warwickshire Police officer charged with a string of historic sex offences has been delayed.

Timothy Lively, aged 58, of Old School Mead in Bidford-on-Avon, had been due to appear at Warwick Crown Court today, Friday, 27th.

But Mr Lively, who denies the allegations, relating to alleged sexual offences committed in the 1970s and 1980s, will now appear on 16th November.

He faces one count of the rape of a child, 15 counts of indecent assault, one count of indecency with a child, and two other serious offences.

The alleged offences are against both males and females. He has already been granted unconditional bail following an appearance at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 27th September.