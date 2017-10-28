Charity event raises money and remembers The Great War

LOCAL charities benefitted from a coffee morning at Tanworth Village Hall which included jams, puzzles, pies and Christmas cards.

Local resident Annette Drake, who has organisd the event for the last 20 years, said charity stalls included Home Farm Trust, RNLI and Shakespeare Hospice among others.

“It’s a great way to bring the village community together and the stall holders bring a dozen mince pies with them so they can take part. I’m 90 now so I think I’ll take a rest from organising next year’s coffee morning,” Annette said.

Annette also sold a few copies of a First World War diary written by her father, Bryant Lillywhite, titled, The World War I Diary of Bryant Lillywhite, A Man Reprieved To Go. Bryant also took part in the Christmas Truce in 1914 when allied and German soldiers clambered out of their trenches to play football against each other.