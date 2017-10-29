Getting creative for Halloween at Mary Arden’s Farm

Spooky goings on have been reported at Mary Arden’s Farm over the past week as visitors have been putting their creative pumpkin carving skills to the test.

From scary spiders and frightening faces, to wicked witches, all have been immortalised in pumpkin form since the event began on 21st October.

The farm puts on the activity each year as part of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s programme of half term events and once again visitors have been eager to try the Tudor tradition.

Abby Moore, manager at Mary Arden’s Farm, said: “Our pumpkin carving is really popular, it’s probably our most popular activity of the year. We had 80 people carving them yesterday and we have to order all the pumpkins in from a local farmer for the event. It’s our last hurrah here before the winter really.

“I’m so impressed with the pumpkins that have been made, there’s so much creativity on display. We’ve had faces, spiders, witches and all sorts, some people take inspiration from the animals here.

“A lot of people take their pumpkins home but the ones that people leave with us will be eaten by our animals.”