Stratford Town in ‘false position’ in league table

CARL Adams believes that Stratford Town currently sit in a false position in the Evo-Stik South Premier.

Adams’ men suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Tuesday night, going down to a 3-1 defeat at Merthyr.

While the result saw Stratford remain 19th in the table, Adams feels his side’s impressive recent performances mean it is only a matter of time before Town begin to climb the table.

Stratford were on top for the majority of the second half in south Wales, but were undone by two late strikes, which were cruel on a Town side who sorely missed the cutting edge of injured-plagued striker Edwin Ahenkorah.

“Last night was one of our best performances of the season,” Adams insisted.

“In the second half we were the dominant side and we literally missed chance after chance. We just didn’t have our shooting boots on and it was the same against Royston on Saturday.

“It’s very frustrating, but I’m just grateful that the performances are there. We’ve lost five out of 13 games so far, but if you look, on paper, we’d lose four of those every day of the week.

“So at the moment I feel we are in a bit of a false position at the moment, we just have to hang on in there.

“It’s certainly not all doom and gloom. We are playing very well and we’ve played a lot of the tougher fixtures already.”

Town return to cup action this weekend when they entertain Bedworth United in the FA Trophy.

