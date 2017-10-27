Stratford Tri juniors celebrate a year to remember

SUNDAY evening saw the culmination of the 2017 West Midlands Junior Triathlon Series with the awards evening held in Tipton.

2017 has been a very successful year for the Stratford Triathlon Club juniors, with some fantastic individual performances but also with the club finishing second overall in the West Midlands.

In the individual competition, awards were collected by Abbie Wootton for first place in the youth category and by Jake Deaner, first in the TS1 category.

They were supported by their team members who also competed in the series with the following results.

TS1 Girls: Kate Pridham (5th) and Juliette Marshall (8th).

TS1 Boys: Joshua Flower (11th)

TS2 Girls: Molly Bullock (4th), Charlotte Marshall (8th) and Georgia Pridham (14th)

TS2 Boys: Theo Skirvin (5th) and Oscar Fines-Allin (6th).

TS3 Girls: Ellie Deaner (6th), Helena West (7th) and Freya Fines-Allin (11th)

TS3 Boys: Joel Watson (12th), Joshua Mitchell (20th), Joshua Angus (22nd) and Lewis Flower (23rd).

Youth Girls: Hope Lawton (4th)

Youth Boys: Ben Jones (4th).

Junior head coach, Richard Cox, said: “2017 has been a brilliant season for the club, both individually and as a team.

“The hard work and dedication of the athletes has been rewarded with some great results with so many doing well in the series, being selected to represent the West Midlands and with the team coming second overall in the West Midlands. We are looking forward to 2018 being even better.”