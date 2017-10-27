Town’s run ends as Stourbridge show their class

STRATFORD Town Youth’s three-game winning run came to an end on Wednesday evening as Stourbridge continued their unbeaten start to the MFYL Premier Division South season with a 3-1 success at Amblecote, writes Bryan Hale.

Neither keeper was seriously tested in the early exchanges, but the Glassboys went ahead when James Welch took advantage of a Town defensive mistake to fire home from a tight angle.

Soon after only a smart save from Town keeper Archie Donaldson prevented Town from going two down as Stourbridge took control to reach half-time deservedly in front.

Nick Ballinger made some changes to Town’s formation for the restart and was rewarded when George Kirby equalised on 52 minutes and as Town upped the tempo Bradley West was close to giving them the lead only for the Stourbridge keeper to block his shot.

But as Town pushed forward they were caught out by a quick Stourbridge counter-attack which ended with Alex Cameron restoring their lead with a slick finish.

The highly regarded Cameron had made his Stourbridge first team debut in the Birmingham Senior Cup tie against Halesowen just 48 hours earlier and had marked the occasion with the Glassboys’ only goal before they eventually went through via a penalty shoot-out.

Stourbridge wrapped up the points with Welch adding their third before West almost pulled one back for Town right at the end with a decent effort which went inches wide.

But overall this had been another promising Town performance against a strong and streetwise Stourbridge side who will surely be title contenders as the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, following their first round win over Bedworth United in the Joel Richards Memorial Cup a fortnight ago, Town have been drawn away to Coleshill Town in round two.